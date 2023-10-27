Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

B.C. passenger describes falling thousands of feet after lightning strike hits Helijet

Jason Craik, who rides the Helijet regularly for work, said it was a typical lift-off on Tuesday when he and some colleagues boarded the aircraft to head to some meetings in Victoria.

He said they are used to flying through rain and wind, and thought nothing was out of the ordinary until a loud bang and a white flash of light rattled the aircraft’s cabin.

Canadian company named to Time Magazine’s list of greatest inventions of 2023

A Canadian company has been named to Time Magazine’s list of the 200 greatest inventions of 2023.

Naqi Logix’s patented earbud technology uses gyroscopic sensors and muscle and brainwave sensors to allow users to command and control virtually any digital device, hands-free.

Inventor Dave Segal believes it will be a literal game-changer in E-Sports and videogaming, as an alternative to the joysticks and buttons on typical game controllers.

Segal has also demonstrated the technology using flight simulation software to fly a 737 aircraft.

However, the company has also used the technology to enable a person who is a quadriplegic to control a powered wheelchair, just with the earbud and without the need for a head array, sip-puff straw or a joystick.

‘I felt safe’: Métis residential school survivors find healing in each other

“For the first time in my life, I felt safe, I felt at home and I was surrounded by people who had been through something I had been through,” said Crerar, a survivor of St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School in Fort Resolution, N.W.T.

“I was able to tell some of the head and the heart pains that I hid for many years, to be able to get rid of that garbage we were living with and to trust each other immediately.”

The 87-year-old attended a gathering for Métis residential school and day school survivors hosted by the Otipemisiwak Métis Government — formerly the Métis Nation of Alberta — at Métis Crossing in Smoky Lake, Alta.

The gathering was a long time coming for many survivors and Crerar said it was the first of its kind in the province.

‘The last one’: The life of Haisla collector, carver and hereditary chief Sammy Robinson

At the end of Haisla Avenue in Kitamaat Village, a totem pole towers over a large log cabin with a bright red roof.

It’s an iconic building in the Haisla Nation; over the decades, Sammy Robinson’s carving shop has been a draw for tourists, art collectors, school groups, and more.

The lights have been off at the cabin for the past few months as Robinson takes a break, but the 89-year-old master carver flicks them back on for a rare sit-down interview — eager to get back to his old routines.

Fishing crew speaks after finding missing American off B.C. coast

A B.C. fishing crew has found an American fisherman who had been missing off the Pacific coast for weeks.

John Planes and his Ucluelet fishing crew spotted an emergency life raft off the coast of Vancouver Island, Thursday morning. What they found was shocking when they arrived at the life raft — an American fisherman who had been lost at sea for 13 days.

The American, who is unnamed at this point, departed from Washington State on Oct. 12.

“We were getting near the end of our fishing set and (a crew member) spotted the life raft,” Planes said.

“He hugged me right away as soon as he got on board. He was crying, he was just so glad somebody had actually picked him up.

