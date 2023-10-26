‘The last one’: The life of Haisla collector, carver and hereditary chief Sammy Robinson

A story of survival Unlike many Indigenous people his age, Robinson never went to residential school. When he was a child, First Nations children from across the region were forced to attend the Elizabeth Long Memorial Home, an institution of assimilation operated by the United Church. It closed in 1941, and Haisla children were sent out across the province — from Alert Bay to Lytton — to have their Indigenous cultures, languages and practices erased. The youngest of eight siblings, Robinson says his family hid him from residential school, “because they knew I was going to be chief one day.” He moved from “place to place,” following the family’s food sources, he adds. It may have saved his life, in addition to the sacred teachings he now carries. “The Indian culture was drummed in here since I was nine years old,” Robinson says, gesturing to his head. “I know the laws about Indians at that time, preparing food for the winter — all those things were drummed into my head.” Many years passed before Robinson was free to practice that knowledge or develop his carving skills. Canada’s ban on the potlatch — a northwest coast ceremony of song, dance, feasting and more — was in effect until 1951, threatening anyone caught participating in it with arrest or prison. “You were fined by the government if you kept it up, did you know that?” he asks. “We didn’t do it for about 30 years. It was my mom that started it up again.” 2:36 Haisla Nation aims to unlock ‘transformational’ opportunity with LNG pitch Robinson is now Hereditary Chief Jasee, a title inherited from his mother, who belonged to the Haisla Beaver Clan. He incorporates the beaver into many of his carvings, including two exemplary totem poles — one nestled in trees in the southern tip of Kitamaat Village and the other displayed in glass at the Kitimat Museum and Archives. The former, Robinson carved in the 1950s. The latter he carved from yellow cedar for the centennial Expo 67 in Montreal. He sold it to the district museum two years later, and it was one of the first pieces displayed there. Robinson, his totem pole and one of his beaver masks are permanent features of the Kitimat Museum and Archives, where a wall placard states: “Sammy is the region’s oldest living master carver who still practices the ancient ways of carving cedar. His work has been commissioned by collectors, governments, museums and companies from around the world.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Sammy is the region's oldest living master carver who still practices the ancient ways of carving cedar. His work has been commissioned by collectors, governments, museums and companies from around the world." View image in full screen Sammy Robinson is seen sitting on a totem pole, wearing glasses, in a photo of the carvers of a totem pole raised in 1972. The photo is displayed at the Kitimat Museum and Archives. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

'An icon in Kitimat' When Robinson tells the story of his life, he describes a whirlwind of global travel and countries where his art can be found, such as Sweden, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany and Japan. Mounted on the wall in his workshop are photos of him meeting Belgium's Princess Astrid as well as former B.C. premier Christy Clark. In 2013, Robinson received the BC Achievement First Nations Art Award for his skills and dedication to spreading the craft. According to Laurel D'Andrea, head of the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce, he's known by just about everyone in the region. "He's an icon in Kitimat, obviously, a very gifted artist and amazing storyteller," she tells Global News from her office between the centre of town and Kitamaat Village. Nisga'a Nation totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland Having moved to the North Coast from Kelowna, D'Andrea says Robinson topped the list of people she was told to meet as soon as possible: "Everybody has to know Sammy and everybody does know Sammy." In 2021, D'Andrea says an email from a strange address landed in her inbox — someone from Finland had bought one of Robinson's carvings at a thrift sale and wanted to know more about him. The buyer took a shot in the dark, emailing the chamber of commerce to connect, as Robinson has no website. D'Andrea says she was able to get photos of the killer whale carving and the story printed on the back of its frame down to Kitamaat Village, where Robinson took a look and quickly recalled the piece. "He remembered making it when he was in his early teens, I believe," D'Andrea says. "We actually got a picture of Sammy and Sammy's studio, and we actually sent it back to this individual, and this person was over the moon." A yew wood carving inlaid with abalone shell hands on the wall of Sammy Robinson's carving shop in Kitamaat Village. The piece took years to make, and Robinson describes it as "priceless." Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News That kind of awe isn't uncommon among people who know Robinson well, according to two of them — Haisla Nation Chief Coun. Crystal Smith and Ellis Ross, Skeena MLA and former Haisla chief councillor. As a girl, Smith said she was "fortunate enough" to get some coveted time at his carving shop with her classmates. "He would tell us stories of legends and they were always so entertaining. He always kept you so captivated," she recalls, standing on the marina dock in front of Robinson's house. Often those stories would include a language lesson. If the kids didn't repeat back the words he asked them to, "the story would end," she adds. "I definitely have so many prized memories of him. Throughout my time being on council, he's been one of our huge supporters as a hereditary chief in our community. It's always very inspiring and enlightening to hear his vision." Nisga'a nation's Indigenous youth reflect on reconciliation Ross, who grew up with one of Robinson's sons, echoes Smith's comments. Standing outside his constituency office in Terrace, he says Robinson was always very patient with him. "I grew up around Sammy Robinson's shop, probably bugging him, pestering him, but Sammy's always been good to me," Ross says. "When I was chief councillor for six years, we talked a lot about where we're heading as a nation and him and his wife would always give me support." Robinson holds unique knowledge of Haisla culture, Ross adds — an understanding of the significance of different regalia, songs, and dances, as well as the hereditary chief's role in the feast hall. "I think everybody will acknowledge, at the feast hall, when Sammy Robinson walks in — he gets the priority. He gets a special seat at the table at the end of the room and usually nobody talks until he talks," Ross says. "I really respect him … he's got a good mind for business and he did it at a time when nobody was really talking about any type of reconciliation." A totem pole carved by Sammy Robinson is seen in a forest in Kitamaat Village, B.C. on Fri. Sept. 29, 2023. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News