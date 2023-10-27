Cowan’s OT winner moves Knights head coach into 2nd in all-time OHL coaching victories

Send this page to someone via email

Even the best of the best in snooker could not have called the shot.

Off the post. Off the goalie. Into the net.

Easton Cowan’s game winning goal set off a celebration in a 3-2 overtime victory by the London Knights over the Ottawa 67’s that goes into the history books as Dale Hunter’s 908th career win behind the London bench.

The win moved Hunter into sole possession of second place behind only former 67’s head coach Brian Kilrea on the all-time OHL coaching wins list.

Easton Cowan gets @LondonKnights head coach his 908th victory with the overtime winner against the Ottawa 67’s. Dale Hunter is now in second place in all-time OHL coaching wins behind only Brian Kilrea. pic.twitter.com/U9YMBeiQNM — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) October 28, 2023

Denver Barkey picked up an assist on the game winner and wasn’t even on the ice. Barkey had left the puck for Cowan at the Knights blue line at the end of the first shift of OT and headed off. Cowan passed the puck to McCue and the London overager carried the puck across the blue line and then threaded a pass into the slot to Cowan where he fought off a check from an Ottawa defender and finished the game.

Cowan had two assists on the night as well.

McCue was a presence all game long. His hard forecheck produced a turnover early in the first period. McCue took the puck in behind the 67’s net and found Ruslan Gazizov for the opening goal of the game just 1:48 into the first period.

Ottawa knotted things up on the power play at 11:55 as 67’s forward Cooper Foster had a pass hit a stick and it wound up sliding into the London net.

Sawyer Boulton put the Knights back in front with his first OHL goal on a deflection just over five minutes into the second period. Jackson Edward took a shot from the left point and Boulton redirected it over the glove of 67’s goaltender Collin MacKenzie for a 2-1 London lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Ottawa tied the game with just over 14 minutes remaining in the third when Knights goalie Michael Simpson made a save only to have a rebound go off a skate and right into the net. Frankie Marello was given credit for the goal.

London outshot the 67’s 43-33.

The Knights were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Ottawa was 1-for-3.

Dale Hunter at 908 wins

When London defeated Ottawa on Friday night Dale Hunter moved past the late Bert Templeton for 2nd on the all-time OHL coaching wins listed behind with his 908th career victory. Hunter now trails only Brian Kilrea who won 1193 games over the course

Hunter’s overall regular season coaching record is 908-364-17-84 which gives him a career-winning percentage of .702.

Edward signs entry-level deal

Knights defenceman Jackson Edward was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. On Oct. 25, Edward signed a three-year entry level contract with the Bruins following an excellent showing at this year’s training camp. Edward grew up playing for the Richmond Hill Coyotes and the York-Simcoe Express.

Edward already has two goals and seven assists this season. He led London in penalty minutes with 110 in 2023-24.

Up next

The Knights will not play their next game for an entire calendar week.

London is home to the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

The Knights knocked off the Bulldogs 5-1 in Brantford on Oct. 18. Easton Cowan recorded four points in that game with two goals and two assists.

Coverage will start at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.