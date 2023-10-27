‘I love to help’: war victim turned disability advocate recognized for work with newcomers to Canada

Blinded as child growing up with war and later, as an adult studying abroad, being told it was no longer safe to return to his home country of Afghanistan, Alyas Omeed, 38, has experienced more tragedy in life than most.

But instead of letting those experiences define him, Omeed has used them to help others create a new life in Canada.

Omeed was honoured by the County of Simcoe Thursday at the 11th Annual Newcomer Recognition Awards with the Community Champions award.

Originally from Afghanistan, Omeed lost his sight when a grenade was thrown into his home. “I am a war victim, and I lost my eyesight completely in the Civil War in 1992 when I was seven years old. So I was a young boy, and that was a turning point for me,” Omeed tells Global News.

Omeed says while living in Afghanistan, he worked as a human rights trainer with the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, speaking out about the rights of women, and minorities, people with disabilities.

“I received death threats, but I didn’t really care about it because I wanted to pursue my activism.”

In 2008, he came to Canada to study English and sociology at the University of British Columbia.

“When I came to Canada, and I wanted to go back for my vacation a year later in 2009, and then I received news that I should not go and I should not even try to think about it,” he says.

Omeed says he was told by family and friends his life was in danger if he returned, leaving him no choice but to apply to become a refugee.

View image in full screen Alyas Omeed, 38 from Barrie Ontario. Supplied by Alyas Omeed

He navigated through the process of becoming a refugee claimant, then a permanent resident, and later gained his Canadian citizenship while working to earn degrees in teaching and sociology. Omeed would also get a master’s in public policy.

After spending years navigating the system to become a citizen, a process he managed on his own, Omeed says he wanted to take what he had learned to help others.

“I love to help. I was not helped as much when I was when I was very young,” he says. “I had a really challenging life as a person with a disability, but now when I can help, when I am in a position to support, I say why not.”

Having lived in British Columbia, then Toronto and now Barrie, Omeed says he has always looked at how he share the knowledge he’s acquired with fellow immigrants and refugees looking to make Canada their home.

Over the years, he has worked as a translator and continues volunteering as a mentor for newcomers.

He says it can be challenging for newcomers to adjust to their new community and know the available resources. As a mentor, he helps refugees navigate residency applications and helps them find jobs or educational opportunities.

“I wanted to help them acclimatize to the Canadian society, making sure that they are successful and they can play an effective role in society,” Omeed says.

Since moving to Barrie in August of 2022 with his wife and two children, Omeed has been an active member of the Barrie Persian Associate, helping newcomers adjust to Canada.

“I always teach my kids to be human. No religion, nothing should limit you or restrict you. You should be helping each other, and you should help people,” he says.

Omeed says it’s great also to be able to share the love he has for the country he is happy to call home.

“I always say that I am not only a Canadian but a proud Canadian. So, I am a really proud Canadian; I love Canada. I know I was not born in this country, but I feel like I was born in this country.”

The Newcomer Recognition Awards is an initiative started 11 years ago by the Simcoe County Local Immigration Partnership to recognize community leaders and champions who take action to enhance the lives of newcomers in Simcoe County.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers through an open nomination process and then chosen by a committee.

Sandra Lee, the community services manager at the County of Simcoe, says the awards are funded through community sponsors and, over the years, have increased in nominations and interest.

In total, there are 13 award categories, with the Community Champions award being the highest honour.

“It is truly a day to celebrate the contributions of immigrants in Simcoe County and also to thank and highlight those who are doing their best to support newcomer integration,” Lee says.