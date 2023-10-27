Kelowna confirmed as host of the 2025 Brier

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna is hosting the Brier in 2025.

For the first time since 1968, the national men’s curling championship will be played in Kelowna, B.C., Curling Canada announced Friday.

“We couldn’t be happier to see Kelowna get this opportunity to bring Montana’s Brier back to the Okanagan after nearly 60 years,” said Danny Lamoureux, interim chief executive officer of Curling Canada.

The city was tapped to host the Brier in 2021, but that event was moved to Calgary, under a ‘bubble’ format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was such a disappointment that the event couldn’t happen in 2021, but we know Kelowna will make up for lost time with a spectacular event in 2025,” Lamoureux said.

The 2025 Canadian men’s curling championship will now take place from Feb. 28 to March 9 at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

The event is projected to be an economic boon to the city. Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, said that when Lethbridge, Alta., recently hosted the event, it brought in approximately $16 million to the local economy.

Tourism Kelowna says the event will see roughly 9,000 hotel nights booked. It also expects the 2025 tournament to surpass Lethbridge’s economic revenue.

“We extend a warm welcome to all participants, spectators, and visitors to the traditional territory of the Okanagan Syilx people,” Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie said.

“The 2025 Montana’s Brier not only showcases the pinnacle of men’s curling but also provides an opportunity to appreciate the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of our lands in the Okanagan Valley. We are excited to share our traditions, our hospitality, and the essence of our vibrant community with all those who gather here for this special event.”

The team that prevails in Kelowna will go on to wear the Maple Leaf a few weeks later at the 2025 BKT Tires World Men’s Championship, to be played in a Canadian city. The location and dates for that event have yet to be announced.

With a top-six finish at the 2025 world championship, the 2025 Brier winner also will qualify for the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials, when Canada’s four-player teams will be picked for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The Kelowna edition of the Brier will be the second year of title sponsorship from Montana’s BBQ & Bar, which entered into a multiyear partnership with Curling Canada last month.

It will be the eighth time the event has been played in British Columbia, with the most recent edition in 2014 in Kamloops.

Ticket and volunteer information will be released in early 2024.

Curling Canada said the Kelowna Rockets will give up their rink for a lengthy period of time for the Brier.

The WHL schedule for 2014-2025 won’t be released until next summer but the tournament means the Rockets will be away from Prospera Place for around 17 days.