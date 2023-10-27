Pet cats believed to have been shot dead in Debert, N.S.: police

See more sharing options

Colchester County District RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking into the deaths of three pet cats, who had gone missing earlier this month.

Police responded Oct. 24 to a spot “near a property on Hunters Glen” in Debert, N.S.

There, officers found three cats deceased.

“RCMP officers learned that the three cats had gone missing between October 15 and 17,” police noted in a release.

“A firearm is believed to have been used in the deaths of the cats.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 902-893-6820 or Crime Stoppers.