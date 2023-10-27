Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drunk driver in fatal Nanaimo crash gets 4.5-year prison sentence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 7:33 pm
A drunk driver who killed a Nanaimo woman in a horrific 2021 crash has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. View image in full screen
A drunk driver who killed a Nanaimo woman in a horrific 2021 crash has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. File photo / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vancouver Island man who was impaired behind the wheel during a fatal crash near Nanaimo two year ago has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and a five-year driving ban.

Colin Joseph Harold Hewitt, 51, pleaded guilty earlier this month to impaired and dangerous driving causing death in the May, 20, 2021 collision.

Hewitt was drunk when he crashed his pickup truck through a red light on the Trans-Canada Highway, slamming into and killing 74-year-old Kathy Bagshaw, who was making a left turn at the time.

Click to play video: 'Recent immigrants forced from their Vancouver home by suspected drunk driver'
Recent immigrants forced from their Vancouver home by suspected drunk driver

A blood test later revealed he had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Story continues below advertisement

The court heard that more than two decades ago, Hewitt had collected nearly 40 driving infractions including seven 24-hour roadside prohibitions for impaired driving and refusing to give a breath sample.

At his sentencing hearing, Hewitt read a prepared statement apologizing for what he had done, and saying he would carry it with him for the rest of his life.

Theresa Bagshaw, the victim’s niece, said she had been hoping for a sentence “more than a couple years.”

“He had enough infractions and almost hurting people all the time, I don’t know, it should have been higher,” she said. “He could have killed a lot more than just her.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Witness records alleged drunk driver in broad daylight on Highway 99'
Witness records alleged drunk driver in broad daylight on Highway 99

Roger Hinton, the victim’s brother in law, agreed.

“You always want more; you want to try and curb drinking and driving. I would have liked the eight years and a 10-year driving ban, but a judge made her decision and we have to live with it,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could give the guy 100 years and I’m still not going to have Kathy back.”

Prosecutors were seeking a six- to eight-year prison sentence followed by a 10-year driving prohibition, while Hewitt’s defence sought four to five years behind bars and a seven-year driving ban.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices