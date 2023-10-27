Menu

Crime

Suspect removed ‘materials in support of Israel’ then assaulted victim: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 2:32 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
A hate-motivated assault investigation has been launched after a victim approached a person who was removing “materials in support of Israel” from phone posts in Toronto and then was attacked, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called on Wednesday about an assault in the Bay Street and Richmond Street West area.

The victim was in front of her residence when she saw a person removing the materials from phone posts, police said.

The victim then reportedly went up to the accused and asked her what she was doing.

The suspect then asked the victim if she was Jewish, police said, and the victim began to record the suspect removing the materials.

The victim was then allegedly assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

Police said officers responded and the suspect was arrested.

A 40-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

