Kelowna, B.C. RCMP issue public warning after girl touched at bus stop

A stranger touched a girl at a local bus stop, Kelowna RCMP say, then followed her a short distance after she fled the scene.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday around 8:15 a.m., near Glenmore Drive and Summit Drive, with the suspect approaching the girl and sitting beside her, then touching her leg.

“The male engaged in a brief conversation before allegedly assaulting the youth,” RCMP said. “The youth fled the area and was followed for a brief distance by the suspect.”

Police described the suspect as a man with an athletic build. He is said to be around six feet tall, in his late 40s or early 50s, and has a mustache plus black beard that’s two to three inches in length.

He was also said to have a tattoo on his upper right arm, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black jeans, a leather jacket and Air Jordan shoes.

“Given the serious nature of this incident, police are alerting the public and seeking information to aid with their investigation,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Anyone with information, or dashcam records of the area at that time, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-63620.