Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Calgary dog, lost when thieves stole owner’s truck, dies after being hit by car

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary family desperate to find missing dog stolen along with truck'
Calgary family desperate to find missing dog stolen along with truck
A Calgary family is asking the public for help to find a missing dog. Meghan Cobb has more on the German shepherd that was inside their truck when it was stolen.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severely injured Rosco, a three-year-old Belgium Shepard dog who went missing after a truck was stolen from Calgary’s Lakeview neighbourhood, was found Thursday night but died after being taken to the vet.

A passerby found Rosco on Tsuut’ina Trail, between Southland Drive and Glenmore Trail, around 6:45 p.m after he had been hit by a car.

Rosco was rushed to a clinic where the veterinary team attempted to revive him but he unfortunately passed away.

“Rosco is a Belgian shepherd, he’s blonde in colour, he has one floppy left ear. It’s quiet cute,” Craig Johns, Rosco’s owner, told Global News while the dog was still missing.

Johns said he was heading out on Wednesday when he realized he had left his wallet inside the house. He ran inside, leaving Rosco in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that’s when a person jumped out of a passing car and into Johns’ running truck – stealing not only the truck but also Rosco.

A dog who was missing after a truck was stolen from a Lakeview neighbourhood was found on Thursday night but unfortunately was hit by a car and died after being taken to the vet.
A dog who was missing after a truck was stolen from a Lakeview neighbourhood was found on Thursday night but unfortunately was hit by a car and died after being taken to the vet. Global News
Trending Now

“These are so often crimes of opportunity. Thieves are actually quite smart and quite resourceful but they are also willing to take the easy job when they can,” said Dominic Schamuhm with the Alberta Motor Association.

Johns said on Thursday before Rosco was found “I just want (my) dog back. Trucks are replaceable (but) this (dog is) part of the family.”

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices