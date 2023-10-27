Vancouver escort charged with allegedly drugging, robbing Calgary man

Send this page to someone via email

New charges have been laid in Calgary against Vancouver escort Jessica Kane.

According to a news release from ALERT — Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Teams — the charges include robbery, overcoming resistance by administering a drug, and four counts of breach of a release order.

ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit alleges that the 31-year-old Kane committed these offences while on bail for similar charges in B.C.

Kane remains in custody in Surrey, B.C. where she’s facing 20 charges dating back to 2021 including administering a stupefying drug, robbery and extortion.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Kane was set to stand trial this past week for administering an overpowering drug and robbery in connection with an incident in Vancouver in January.

However, on the opening day, Crown counsel advised the court that serious charges against the escort had been stayed.

No reason for the stay of proceedings was given.

The Vancouver charges were laid while Kane was out on $50,000 bail in connection with the case in Surrey.

The Vancouver allegations stated that a man rented a unit on Howe Street in January where he met a female escort he found on LeoList. A police search warrant and corresponding documents alleged the man was rendered unconscious and woken up by Airbnb cleaning staff the next day.

The Calgary offences allegedly took place in October 2022 when Kane was purportedly working in the Calgary sex trade, according to ALERT. A Calgary man reported to police that he was drugged and robbed by a woman he met on a sex-trade website.

Following an almost year-long investigation, ALERT found out that Kane was suspected of working in the Calgary area between October and December 2022, in contravention of her bail conditions. ALERT believes there are additional victims in Alberta, who may have been reluctant to come forward at the time.

Court-imposed release conditions forbade Kane from engaging in sex trade work.

ALERT said Kane would have used one of her aliases, which may have included: Claudia, Maria, Kara, Kimmy, Bambi, Ava, Lexa, Hazel, Honey, Mia, Becca, Angel, Heidi, Meghan, Natalie and Alexis.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, their local police of jurisdiction, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— with files from Rumina Daya