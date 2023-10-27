Car collides with 800-pound object that fell off semi-truck: Smoky Lake RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Smoky Lake RCMP are investigating a serious crash involving a car and a large heavy metal object that flew off the back of a semi-truck.

Mounties say on Thursday at 7:27 p.m., an anchor drive case, which is used to drill holes with an excavator and estimated to weigh around 800 pounds, fell off the flat deck of a semi-truck and onto the roadway.

View image in full screen The anchor drive case that Smoky Lake RCMP say fell off a semi-truck. Alberta RCMP Media Group

The car hit the large object and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The collision caused significant front-end damage to the car.

View image in full screen Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision Thursday involving a vehicle and a large heavy metal object. Alberta RCMP Media Group

The semi-truck was last seen heading westbound on Highway 28 near Vilna, according to police.

Police are still looking for the truck.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.