Consumer

S&P/TSX composite down almost 140 points Friday, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2023 11:43 am
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange says most of this country's small- and mid-sized companies are unprepared for expected new climate disclosure requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange says most of this country's small- and mid-sized companies are unprepared for expected new climate disclosure requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. AVE, djs
Losses in the financial and utilities sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower on Friday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 137.92 points at 18,737.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 366.71 points at 32,417.59. The S&P 500 index was down 19.86 points at 4,117.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.41 points at 12,643.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.17 cents UScompared with 72.33 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$2.33 at US$85.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.48 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,998.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.65 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

