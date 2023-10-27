Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 27'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Oct. 27
WATCH: Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Oct. 27.
University of Saskatchewan ghost tales, PBR returns to Saskatoon, and a Joni Mitchel tribute concert.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Spooky ghost tales at the University of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has its share of ghost stories, including on the campus of the University of Saskatchewan.

The Diefenbaker Centre is holding ghost tours at the university to explore some of those ghost tales.

Emily-May Simmonds learns more about the tours and how much is legend and myth.

Click to play video: 'Spooky ghost tales at the University of Saskatchewan'
Spooky ghost tales at the University of Saskatchewan

PBR bull riders return to Saskatoon

Some of the best bull riders in the world will be looking for an eight-second ride when the PBR returns to Saskatoon.

The PBR Saskatoon Classic is one of the top-sanctioned events on the Professional Bull Riders Tour.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with PBR general manager Jason Davidson on which bull riders will be here and what fans can expect.

Click to play video: 'PBR bull riders returning to Saskatoon'
PBR bull riders returning to Saskatoon

Sarah Slean collaborates with SSO on Joni Mitchell tribute

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra is bringing Joni Mitchell’s albums to the stage on the weekend before her 80th birthday.

Artist Sarah Slean headlines the performance which explores music from Mitchell’s albums Both Sides Now and Travelogue.

Slean explains how Mitchell’s music has inspired her and the musical selections for the concert in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Click to play video: 'Sarah Slean collaborates with SSO on Joni Mitchell tribute'
Sarah Slean collaborates with SSO on Joni Mitchell tribute

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 27

Chance of flurries — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, Oct. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 27'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 27
