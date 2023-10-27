Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in the legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2023 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in the legislature'
New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in the legislature
WATCH: The Higgs government survived a confidence vote Friday, with all six of the former rebels falling in line to support the government. But despite that public show of confidence, Blaine Higgs still refuses to rule out an election for New Brunswick. Silas Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The New Brunswick government survived a non-confidence vote in the legislature on Friday, but Premier Blaine Higgs continued to hint that the province should be ready for an election at any time.

“It’s good to have this behind us, for sure,” the Progressive Conservative premier said outside the legislature after the vote, adding that his party would continue to prepare for an eventual campaign. “I think it’s the prudent thing to do … We’re going to be election ready.”

The province’s fixed-date election law states that the next election must be called by Oct. 21, 2024, but the province has been gripped by speculation about an early vote since June, when six Tory members voted against a government motion related to New Brunswick’s policy on gender identity in schools.

In the months that followed, Higgs repeatedly mused about calling an election, saying he had to quell the political instability within his own party.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the premier drew attention to the fact that all six Tory rebels voted against the Liberals’ non-confidence motion.

Higgs stressed that not all votes in the legislature are considered confidence votes.

“This was one that raised the bar pretty high for everyone to make a real decision on whether they wanted to continue as government or not,” he said. “The indication here is that they want to continue as government.”

Trending Now

Earlier in the day, the Liberals — led by political rookie Susan Holt — introduced a non-confidence amendment to the Progressive Conservatives’ throne speech, which was tabled last week.

More on Politics

The Liberal motion was defeated 27-19 in a recorded vote. Every Tory member in the legislature voted against the motion.

Outside the legislature, Higgs was asked if he wanted an early election.

“I want stability to continue in our province. I don’t think we should keep talking about (an election). I’m not talking about it. You guys are talking about it,” he said, referring to journalists at the legislature.

After the vote on Friday, the legislature was adjourned until next Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

Advertisement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices