Maine authorities grow ‘more concerned’ as mass shooting suspect remains elusive

Send this page to someone via email

Maine authorities say they’re getting “more concerned” the longer the search takes for the man wanted in two mass shootings.

Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of Maine’s department of public safety, vowed to reporters Friday that 40-year-old Robert Card, the suspect allegedly behind the killings on Wednesday, will be found.

“Every minute that this goes on, we’re more and more concerned because, what’s the next thing that’s going to happen? We understand that, and that’s why we’re working 24/7 to bring this individual to justice and to try to bring some closure and overall safety to our communities,” he said.

“There’s no question in my mind that we will bring this individual into custody one way or the other.”

2:10 Maine manhunt: What we know about the victims of deadly mass shooting

Sauschuck said Friday one area of focus for police was the Androscoggin River where a white SUV that authorities believe Card used to get away was found near a boat launch in Lisbon, some 11 kilometres to the southeast of Lewiston where the shootings took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters reported Friday that public records show he owns at least one watercraft made by Sea-Doo, a company known for its jet skis. It’s not clear where that watercraft was docked.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured during two separate shootings at a bowling alley and bar. Card, a U.S. army reservist, faces eight counts of murder. Authorities say that number is expected to grow as more victims are identified.

2:50 Maine shootings: Police deploy divers, sonar in Androscoggin River as suspect remains elusive

Authorities planned to trawl the waters of the Androscoggin River with divers and sonar. Sauschuck wouldn’t say if they believe if Card was no longer alive.

“One of the possibilities is key, right? Because clearly, we don’t have him located at this point,” he said.

“We don’t have him in custody, so all of those options are on the table.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on Oct. 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Officials have ordered tens of thousands of area residents to shelter in place while the search continues. Part of it played out on live television Thursday night when officials executed several search warrants in the neighboring town of Bowdoin, where Card lives.

Authorities remained outside Card’s house for more than two hours, with an FBI agent issuing orders over a bullhorn to “come out with your hands up,” but apparently nobody was inside.

Sauschuck said a note was found during the search, but wouldn’t say who wrote it or what it said.

Authorities have said Card had been temporarily committed to a mental health facility over the summer.

Police have said Card is considered armed and dangerous, should not be approached and if spotted should be reported to authorities. Sauschuck revealed Friday authorities have received at least 530 tips so far.

Story continues below advertisement

The bloodshed has rocked the largely rural state of Maine, which borders New Brunswick and Quebec.

Canadian authorities say they’re monitoring the search for Card.

3:56 Suspected Maine gunman eludes police after deadly mass shooting

The Canadian Border Service Agency has put an “Armed & Dangerous – Firearms lookout” in place Thursday, alerting all officers of the “high risk of this individual and situation.” It remained it place Friday, a spokesperson told Global News.

All points of entry remain open. There are also multiple border crossings between Maine and Quebec, including the Armstrong-Jackman, Ste-Aurélie, and Coburn Gore-Woburn crossings.

View image in full screen A law enforcement official is positioned in a field in Monmouth, Maine, on Oct. 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Thursday that the federal government was working to provide support where necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts go out to our friends in Maine and neighbours in Maine who are suffering a terrible, terrible moment right now,” he said

“Of course, we have been engaged with our border services agencies and with appropriate police forces to ensure extra protections for Canadians.”

— with files from Reuters