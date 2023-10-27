Children’s entertainer holds Halloween fundraiser to help feed struggling Calgarians

Send this page to someone via email

Some hard-working Calgarians are pulling together to support others this Halloween.

It’s an effort that will help feed the struggling and bring a lot of festive fun for some lucky kids.

Veteran children’s entertainer Sylvia Chave is holding two Halloween fundraising shows at Robert McClure United Church in the Pineridge neighbourhood of northeast Calgary.

The money will go toward the church’s food distribution program, which supports about 400 people every week.

“There’s a lot of costs to keep that going,” Rev. Kelly Osgood said.

Chave feels fortunate to be able to put her talents to work to help struggling Calgarians.

“Rents are so high and people are really stretched to the very limit, finding it hard to pinch every penny,” Chave said.

"You just wonder how families are doing it, how seniors are doing it."

People intending to attend one of Chave’s fundraising shows are eager to be part of helping others.

“I’ve lived here 20 years and I’ve never seen this many homeless encampments,” Rikki Meroniuk said. “So I’m really glad that this church puts on these events, to help out all the different people around the community who might be struggling.”

Chave’s “Halloween Howl” benefit shows start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“It’s a win-win – great for the kids that are going to come to the show,” Rev. Osgood said. “It really relieves a lot of stress on us, to be able to provide the food.”

For more information, visit www.singingwithsylvia.com