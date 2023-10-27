Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Children’s entertainer holds Halloween fundraiser to help feed struggling Calgarians

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 2:00 pm
Children's entertainer Sylvia Chave is holding Halloween fundraising shows to support the food distribution at a Calgary church. View image in full screen
Children's entertainer Sylvia Chave is holding Halloween fundraising shows to support the food distribution at a Calgary church. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some hard-working Calgarians are pulling together to support others this Halloween.

It’s an effort that will help feed the struggling and bring a lot of festive fun for some lucky kids.

Veteran children’s entertainer Sylvia Chave is holding two Halloween fundraising shows at Robert McClure United Church in the Pineridge neighbourhood of northeast Calgary.

The money will go toward the church’s food distribution program, which supports about 400 people every week.

“There’s a lot of costs to keep that going,” Rev. Kelly Osgood said.

Chave feels fortunate to be able to put her talents to work to help struggling Calgarians.

“Rents are so high and people are really stretched to the very limit, finding it hard to pinch every penny,” Chave said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You just wonder how families are doing it, how seniors are doing it.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You just wonder how families are doing it, how seniors are doing it."

People intending to attend one of Chave’s fundraising shows are eager to be part of helping others.

Trending Now

“I’ve lived here 20 years and I’ve never seen this many homeless encampments,” Rikki Meroniuk said. “So I’m really glad that this church puts on these events, to help out all the different people around the community who might be struggling.”

Chave’s “Halloween Howl” benefit shows start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“It’s a win-win – great for the kids that are going to come to the show,” Rev. Osgood said. “It really relieves a lot of stress on us, to be able to provide the food.”

For more information, visit www.singingwithsylvia.com

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices