Police arrest two men after firearm seized from Melfort, Sask. residence

Police have arrested two men in Melfort, Sask., after they located and seized a loaded, modified prohibited firearm.

According to a release, the Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a vehicle theft on Oct. 23, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

“Investigation determined a pick-up truck was stolen from outside a business just south of Prince Albert,” stated police. “Officers began working to locate it.”

Two days later, officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s North Battleford Crime Reduction Team (CRT) were conducting patrols on Sturgeon Lake First Nation and located the stolen pick-up truck. Police attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop.

Later that day, investigation determined the vehicle was parked outside a residence on Park Bay East in Melfort.

“Two adult males were arrested inside the residence, with the assistance of officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Melfort and Tisdale detachments, Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST), Prince Albert and Melfort Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, Critical Incident Response Team and Police Dog Services,” the release said.

“A search warrant was then executed at the residence; officers located and seized a loaded, modified prohibited firearm.”

Police discovered through investigation that the two adult men were both on warrant and arrested 32-year-old Jack Sanderson from Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Sanderson had a warrant from Prince Albert RCMP for charges including possession of property obtained by from over $5,000 and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police also arrested 49-year-old Dave Smith from Melfort on a warrant for charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking property obtained by the commission of an offence.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on October 26, 2023, and the investigation continues, and further updates will be provided when available, police said.