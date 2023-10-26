NHL changes start time for Winnipeg Jets to accommodate Blue Bombers fans

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Winnipeg Jets and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will now be able to see both their teams play live in person on the same day.

The NHL announced a schedule change on Thursday to avoid a conflict with the Blue Bombers and the CFL’s Western Final on Nov. 11.

The Jets’ game against the Dallas Stars that day will now start an hour earlier, with puck drop scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre.

With a typical NHL game running for about 2.5 hours, that should allow Winnipeg sports fans about an hour to get across the city to IG Field for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff in the Western Final if they want to take in both contests.

The Bombers close out the regular season against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday and will await the winner between the Stamps and BC Lions from the Western semifinal.