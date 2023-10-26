Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘A sculpture garden’: acclaimed artist to design Calgary museum terrace

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2023 2:12 pm
Artist Maya Lin poses on the Glenbow Museum terrace in a handout photo. Lin, a globally recognized artist, is to design the rooftop terrace for the Glenbow Museum in Calgary. View image in full screen
Artist Maya Lin poses on the Glenbow Museum terrace in a handout photo. Lin, a globally recognized artist, is to design the rooftop terrace for the Glenbow Museum in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS / handout - Jeremy Fokkens
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A globally recognized artist is to design the rooftop terrace for the Glenbow Museum in Calgary.

The 13,000-square-foot terrace will be housed at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture.

The museum says Maya Lin, best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, is to take on the Glenbow project.

Lin was 21 when she designed the Washington memorial and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and a lifetime achievement award from the World Economic Forum this year.

A 1994 documentary about her work, “Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision,” received an Academy Award.

The terrace is to include an all-season pavilion, event spaces, sculptures and gardens, along with a skylight and oculus to filter natural light into the museum.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I was absolutely intrigued and when I saw the designs ? I had to come up here to see the site,” said Lin.

“This is a sculpture garden. I want the space to be neutral enough so that artists can come in and be able to find their space on the roof.”

More on Calgary
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices