‘A sculpture garden’: acclaimed artist to design Calgary museum terrace

Send this page to someone via email

A globally recognized artist is to design the rooftop terrace for the Glenbow Museum in Calgary.

The 13,000-square-foot terrace will be housed at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture.

The museum says Maya Lin, best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, is to take on the Glenbow project.

Lin was 21 when she designed the Washington memorial and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and a lifetime achievement award from the World Economic Forum this year.

A 1994 documentary about her work, “Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision,” received an Academy Award.

The terrace is to include an all-season pavilion, event spaces, sculptures and gardens, along with a skylight and oculus to filter natural light into the museum.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was absolutely intrigued and when I saw the designs ? I had to come up here to see the site,” said Lin.

“This is a sculpture garden. I want the space to be neutral enough so that artists can come in and be able to find their space on the roof.”