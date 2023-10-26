Menu

Crime

Central Huron man charged in connection with Seaforth incident under SIU investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 1:55 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP uncovered a large drug lab in the Burnt River area. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP uncovered a large drug lab in the Burnt River area. Don Mitchell / Global News
Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County say they have laid attempted murder charges against one man and continue to look for a woman in connection with an incident in Seaforth on Oct. 18.

Police have not explained much of what happened that day in Seaforth as two people were left injured after shots were fired by an officer.

The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into the clash between police and two suspects.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

In a release, the SIU said the OPP received a call that day about a stolen vehicle that would be soon pursued by an unmarked cruiser.

The cruiser followed the suspect vehicle until it pulled into a driveway and at that point, officers made their approach.

An interaction ensued, in which an officer shot his gun, hitting the suspect vehicle, before it fled the scene, according to the SIU.

A little later, a man who was in the suspect vehicle was dropped off at Clinton Public Hospital with unspecified injuries as the stolen vehicle left the injured man behind.

On Wednesday, the Huron County OPP said 35-year-old Joshua Breau has been released from hospital and is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident, including attempt to commit murder and stolen property possession charges.

Over the weekend, police also announced that they were looking for Karley Frayer in connection with the incident, and in an update on Tuesday, they noted that she might be suffering from serious injuries.

The 34-year-old is facing a number of charges as well including attempting to commit murder, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, as well as possession of stolen property offences.

