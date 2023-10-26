Shooting at Langley Starbucks drive-thru sends one person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Langley, B.C., RCMP confirm officers are responding to a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the drive-thru of a Starbucks at Fraser Highway and 216th Street.

Shots rang out just before 8:30 a.m. while the area was busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Police arrived to find a victim seriously injured and they were rushed to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

“I was at the Starbucks ordering my coffee at the takeout window around 8:20, heard a bunch of loud bangs – the lady in the window and I thought it was fireworks,” a witness told Global News.

We have agreed to conceal their identity due to concerns about their safety.

“I turned to look behind me and saw the victim with blood coming down his face. I thought he was hit with the fireworks. Turns out he was the victim shot in the car two vehicles behind me. The lady behind me had (the victim) sit down. I put him in the car to assist. I was holding the victim’s jaw shut. He was bleeding in the mouth it looked like he was shot in the mouth.”

Blair Kew lives nearby and he told Global News he heard a number of loud pops and was concerned the incident happened so close.

“It makes me want to get out of here,” he said.

A short time after the shooting, a burned-out car was found at 68th Avenue and 229th Street.

Police confirmed the two crime scenes are related. They said it appears to be a targeted shooting but they don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.

Cpl. Craig van Herk with Langley RCMP said they are confident there were at least two suspects but they are still working on a description of them.

“We’re asking that anyone that was in the area that saw anything to reach out to us. We do suspect that a white vehicle was used, we’ve got witness reports of a white vehicle and a few minutes after the shooting a white vehicle was located a short distance away on fire.”

A few years ago, another shooting took place at a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey.

In 2019, Suminder Singh Grewal, who multiple sources confirmed to Global News was a part of the outlaw motorcycle club, was shot dead at the Starbucks drive-thru in his Dodge Viper at the Southpoint Exchange Mall around 9:20 a.m.

Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker and Nathan James De Jong were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years in B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 10, 2021.

The pair were originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder that June.

More to come.