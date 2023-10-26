Police investigate early morning stabbing in Lindsay, Ont.

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:10 a.m., officers received information of a possible stabbing in the area of Wellington Street and William Street North.
Officers located a male victim, who was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at klcrimestoppers.com.
