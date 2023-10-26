Menu

Crime

Police investigate early morning stabbing in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 11:27 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating an early morning stabbing on Oct. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating an early morning stabbing on Oct. 26, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:10 a.m., officers received information of a possible stabbing in the area of Wellington Street and William Street North.

Officers located a male victim, who was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at klcrimestoppers.com.

