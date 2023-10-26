Boat, trailer stolen from Selwyn Beach Conservation Area: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating the theft of a $54,000 boat and trailer from a conservation area just north of Peterborough last weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Oct. 21, the victim reported that a boat and trailer had been stolen while parked at the Selwyn Beach Conservation Area in Selwyn Township.

The victim said they had left the items in the lot around noon and gone into Peterborough for some errands. The owner returned around 5 p.m. to discover the boat and trailer were gone.

OPP say a lock attached to the trailer and been cut and discarded.

View image in full screen The boat and trailer that were stolen from the Selwyn Conservation Area parking lot on Oct. 21, 2023. Peterborough County OPP

Valued at $54,000, the 19.5-foot long boat is a 2018 Yamaha A195 with the hull number ON6384272.

The 2018 black and silver Shor model F3A trailer has Ontario licence plate R705V. The trailer is worth approximately $2,500.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.