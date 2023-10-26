Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boat, trailer stolen from Selwyn Beach Conservation Area: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 10:00 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of this boat from the Selwyn Conservation area parking lot on Oct. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of this boat from the Selwyn Conservation area parking lot on Oct. 21, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating the theft of a $54,000 boat and trailer from a conservation area just north of Peterborough last weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Oct. 21, the victim reported that a boat and trailer had been stolen while parked at the Selwyn Beach Conservation Area in Selwyn Township.

The victim said they had left the items in the lot around noon and gone into Peterborough for some errands. The owner returned around 5 p.m. to discover the boat and trailer were gone.

OPP say a lock attached to the trailer and been cut and discarded.

The boat and trailer that were stolen from the Selwyn Conservation Area parking lot on Oct. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
The boat and trailer that were stolen from the Selwyn Conservation Area parking lot on Oct. 21, 2023. Peterborough County OPP

Valued at $54,000, the 19.5-foot long boat is a 2018 Yamaha A195 with the hull number ON6384272.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2018 black and silver Shor model F3A trailer has Ontario licence plate R705V. The trailer is worth approximately $2,500.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police recover over 1,000 stolen vehicles, charge 230 people in latest auto theft sting'
Toronto police recover over 1,000 stolen vehicles, charge 230 people in latest auto theft sting
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices