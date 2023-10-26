Police investigate double shooting in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after two people were shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on Derry Road and Cattrick Street, near Airport Road, at around 5 a.m.

Investigators said two people were shot.

The two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect description was released.

There is a large police presence in the area and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

