Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate double shooting in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 7:44 am
Police on scene after a shooting in Mississauga on Oct. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a shooting in Mississauga on Oct. 26, 2023. Doug Gamey / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after two people were shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on Derry Road and Cattrick Street, near Airport Road, at around 5 a.m.

Investigators said two people were shot.

The two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect description was released.

There is a large police presence in the area and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices