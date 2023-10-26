Police investigate double shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after two people were shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.
Police said the shooting happened on Derry Road and Cattrick Street, near Airport Road, at around 5 a.m.
Investigators said two people were shot.
The two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect description was released.
There is a large police presence in the area and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Maine authorities grow ‘more concerned’ as mass shooting suspect remains elusive
- Maine shootings renew scrutiny over state’s ‘yellow flag’ gun law
- Most Wanted: New details in investigation of suspects allegedly evading arrest together
- Kitten dies after woman uses animal as weapon in domestic dispute: Ontario police
Comments