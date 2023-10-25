What’s trending this Halloween in the Okanagan

It’s no surprise that after Barbie fever swept over pop culture this summer, Barbie herself is one of the top Halloween costumes this year.

The owner and manager of Calowna Costume in Kelowna, B.C., Kerri Brandel, says that people are putting their own spin on costumes this year.

“Barbie is a big one this year,” said Brandel. “All sorts of Barbies, not just the typical Barbie all pink, which is pretty cool.”

Other trends Brandel says she and her team are seeing this year are Oppenheimer movie-themed costumes, princesses, witches and creative costumes.

“People are reusing their costumes and getting different accessories to make it a different kind of costume which is super fun for us, we are super creative so we love that stuff,” said Brandel.

Some of the ways to change up a costume people already have in their closets are a new wig, coloured contact lenses, masks and different kinds of makeup.

Victoria Phillips, manager at Calowna Costume, says there are plenty of ways that you can dress up anything in your closet. For an animal print dress, she recommends a set of animal ears for the office dress-up day or using your imagination to go even bigger.

“We can go all the way up to like a Cruella de Vil where you add avant-garde [faux fur stole] and then you add a wig and some fabulous makeup,” said Phillips.

The best part is, when it comes to Halloween you can just let your imagination run wild.