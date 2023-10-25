Bulk water price increase hanging rural Kingston residents out to dry

Send this page to someone via email

Rural residents in the Kingston, Ont., area will soon find that filling their glasses with water is getting more expensive.

The city will be increasing the cost of bulk water purchases in January by 60 per cent.

While most in the Greater Kingston area have a safe supply of clean water at their fingertips, some people must resort to other means.

“In the rural area, we’re dependent on our wells,” said Kingston city councillor Gary Oosterhof, who represents the Countryside District.

But for some rural residents, those wells run dry and they rely on purchasing their water in bulk.

A recent increase of over 60 per cent in the cost of bulk water from the City of Kingston has grabbed the attention of Coun. Oosterhof.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t like the increase, I’m not happy about and I won’t stop talking and asking questions,” he said.

According to Utilities Kingston, the previous price for bulk water was based on revenues from all water customers.

“But as of Jan. 1, 2024, the cost will be broken down and only recovered by those bulk water customers,” said Randy Murphy, Chief Financial Officer for Utilities Kingston.

Utilities Kingston said the price increase is meant to ensure fair rates for customers based on their individual needs and consumption.

“We understand that nobody likes or wants rate increases but we do have a responsibility to ensure that each class of customer is paying the appropriate charges and this moves us towards that principle,” added Murphy.

Meanwhile, Oosterhof said he will continue to work towards understanding the changes and hopefully finding relief for his rural constituents.

“I will be working closely with them and other councillors between now and the next budget to really have a complete handle on this,” he said.

Until then, for those who will likely have to pay 60 per cent or more for their water come Jan. 1st, the new year may seem like a glass half empty.

Story continues below advertisement