Manslaughter charges arise from Saskatoon May suspicious death

A suspicious death in Saskatoon has resulted in a manslaughter charge against a 33-year-old woman.

David Dustyhorn, 33, was found by Saskatoon police in the 100 block of Confederation Place on May 27, 2023.

A woman was arrested several hours later and then released from custody.

On Wednesday, police said the woman has been charged with manslaughter.

She will appear before a Justice of the Peace Wednesday evening.

