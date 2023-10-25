Menu

Canada

Manslaughter charges arise from Saskatoon May suspicious death

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 5:57 pm
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown View image in full screen
Saskatoon police charged a 33-year-old woman with manslaughter on Wednesday in relation to a May homicide. File / Global News
A suspicious death in Saskatoon has resulted in a manslaughter charge against a 33-year-old woman.

David Dustyhorn, 33, was found by Saskatoon police in the 100 block of Confederation Place on May 27, 2023.

A woman was arrested several hours later and then released from custody.

On Wednesday, police said the woman has been charged with manslaughter.

She will appear before a Justice of the Peace Wednesday evening.

