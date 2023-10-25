Nova Scotia RCMP investigate possible hate crime after Pride flag torn down at school

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say they are investigating a hate-motivated crime after a Pride flag was ripped down at a Nova Scotia school.

The Mounties in Pictou County say that early Saturday someone tore a Pride flag off a pole outside West Pictou Consolidated School in Lyons Brook.

Police say the flagpole was bent during the theft at around 4:50 a.m.

The Mounties released a photo showing a man driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck with a ladder in the back, not far from where the vandalism was reported.

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a hate-motivated crime in #LyonsBrook. https://t.co/enEIfMicjW pic.twitter.com/ukYbUbiDFz — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) October 25, 2023

RCMP say they are looking for a man with facial hair who was at the wheel of the truck.

Investigators say they believe the crime was motivated by hate, but no other details were released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2023.