Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP investigate possible hate crime after Pride flag torn down at school

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2023 3:29 pm
Teens face charges after Pride flag burned at N.S. high school
Three teenagers are facing charges after a Pride flag was set on fire at a Nova Scotia high school last month. RCMP says their investigation has determined it was motivated by hate. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – May 5, 2023
The RCMP say they are investigating a hate-motivated crime after a Pride flag was ripped down at a Nova Scotia school.

The Mounties in Pictou County say that early Saturday someone tore a Pride flag off a pole outside West Pictou Consolidated School in Lyons Brook.

Police say the flagpole was bent during the theft at around 4:50 a.m.

The Mounties released a photo showing a man driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck with a ladder in the back, not far from where the vandalism was reported.

RCMP say they are looking for a man with facial hair who was at the wheel of the truck.

Investigators say they believe the crime was motivated by hate, but no other details were released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

