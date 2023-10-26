Sask. Blue Cross collaborates with Lung Saskatchewan for Long COVID project

The Saskatchewan Blue Cross is collaborating with Lung Saskatchewan on an initiative that aims to provide supports for those recovering from the aftereffects of COVID-19.

The Long COVID project addresses the long-term effects and challenges that many continually face. Long COVID ranges with persistent health complications such as fatigue, dyspnea, headaches, palpitations and brain fogs.

This initiative is a tool for those who suffer with long COVID and wish to know more about their health, and bridges gaps in resources and support with the goal to improve lung health in the province.

“This partnership with Lung Saskatchewan is one of a number that we’ve put into place in an effort to advance health literacy,” said Megan Douglas, Saskatchewan Blue Cross chief brand and commercial Officer.

“One of the things that we’re really passionate about is making sure people have access to scientific and evidence-based information to be able to know what’s going on with them, find access to people that are qualified to help support them through that and to engage with them through that, to understand what’s happening with their health, understand how to navigate that, what they can do to alleviate concerns.”

Lung Saskatchewan provides a wealth of information on Long COVID through its website so people have access to valid information, a source to learn and discover more and also to engage in the discussions and other projects.

“Since the pandemic, people have become much more aware of their lung health, whether through disease or air quality. As such, the demand for timely, evidence-based information about a person’s respiratory health has grown substantially,” said Erin Kuan, president and CEO of Lung Saskatchewan.

The Long COVID project is formed through the Lung Saskatchewan with partners such as the Long COVID Patient Advisory Council, the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine and the Long COVID task force at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), to create an app and survey project to support people with Long COVID.