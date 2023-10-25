SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors exercise team option on Scottie Barnes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2023 2:19 pm
TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is going to be with the Toronto Raptors for at least one more year.

The Raptors exercised the fourth-year team option on the rookie scale contract of the swingman on Wednesday.

Barnes is now signed through the 2024-25 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 34.8 minutes in 77 games last season.

The 2021-22 NBA rookie of the year shot .456 from the field last season and scored 20 or more points in 18 games, including a career-high 32 points in a victory March 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Barnes had 15 double-doubles and became the youngest player in franchise history to post a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Nov. 4 at Dallas.

Barnes was picked fourth overall by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is the first draft pick in Raptors history to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in their first two NBA seasons.

Toronto opened its 2023-24 season Wednesday against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2023.

