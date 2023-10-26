Okanagan weather: Cool mornings, sunny days ahead

Send this page to someone via email

After a cold start to the day, as temperatures fell to around -4 C overnight, Thursday’s forecast will see sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid-single digits.

For Friday, the mercury will again drop below freezing overnight by a few degrees, though sunshine will wrap up the workweek, along with an afternoon high around 5 C.

The final weekend of October will see lots of sunshine and the mercury starting out around -8 C on Saturday morning before bumping up to around 6 C in the afternoon.

Similar temperatures are likely on Sunday as mostly sunny skies linger.

A mix of sun and cloud starts the new workweek on Monday, with a high of around 8 C with similar temperatures and conditions for Halloween on Tuesday.

Trick-or-treaters should get their costumes ready for temperatures around 0 C as they head out on Halloween night.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.