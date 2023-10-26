Menu

Okanagan weather: Cool mornings, sunny days ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 4:18 pm
Sunshine returns with an upper ridge building in for the last weekend of October. View image in full screen
Sunshine returns with an upper ridge building in for the last weekend of October. SkyTracker Weather
After a cold start to the day, as temperatures fell to around -4 C overnight, Thursday’s forecast will see sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid-single digits.

For Friday, the mercury will again drop below freezing overnight by a few degrees, though sunshine will wrap up the workweek, along with an afternoon high around 5 C.

The final weekend of October will see lots of sunshine and the mercury starting out around -8 C on Saturday morning before bumping up to around 6 C in the afternoon.

Similar temperatures are likely on Sunday as mostly sunny skies linger.

A mix of sun and cloud starts the new workweek on Monday, with a high of around 8 C with similar temperatures and conditions for Halloween on Tuesday.

Trick-or-treaters should get their costumes ready for temperatures around 0 C as they head out on Halloween night.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

