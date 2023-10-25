3rd suspicious fire in the Napanee, Ont. area in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

A third suspicious fire since Monday is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police near Kingston, Ont.

Lennox and Addington OPP confirm officers, along with firefighters from Stone Mills Township, were called to the scene of a garage fire at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say no one was injured, however, the fire did spread from the garage to the house, causing some damage.

The blaze broke out two days after two devastating fires that investigators believe are linked, at the Lennox Agricultural Society Arena in Napanee and at the home of the president of the agricultural society, also in Stone Mills Township.

Regarding the latest fire early Wednesday, just a couple of doors down from the residential fire early Monday in Stone Mills Township, OPP say “it is unknown at this time if the fire is related to the October 23 fires.”

An investigation is ongoing by the L&A County OPP in conjunction with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.