Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police arrest Saskatoon man following recent multiple arsons

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 12:40 pm
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service arrested and charged a 30-year-old man following recent multiple arsons after police reviewed video evidence. View image in full screen
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service arrested and charged a 30-year-old man following recent multiple arsons after police reviewed video evidence. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man who is believed to be responsible for multiple arsons recently.

According to a release, police responded to a fire on Saturday at around 11:40 a.m., in the 100 block of 23rd Street East in the alley.

“Shortly after, another fire was reported to be burning in the alley of the 100 block of 1st Avenue South,” the release read.

“Review of video evidence from these incidents led to the identification and arrest of a 30-year-old Saskatoon man.”

Police said members of the general investigations section found that the same man was responsible for another fire in the alley of the 900 block of 22nd Street West on Sept. 19.

The man faces three arson charges.

