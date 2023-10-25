Police arrest Saskatoon man following recent multiple arsons

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man who is believed to be responsible for multiple arsons recently.

According to a release, police responded to a fire on Saturday at around 11:40 a.m., in the 100 block of 23rd Street East in the alley.

“Shortly after, another fire was reported to be burning in the alley of the 100 block of 1st Avenue South,” the release read.

“Review of video evidence from these incidents led to the identification and arrest of a 30-year-old Saskatoon man.”

Police said members of the general investigations section found that the same man was responsible for another fire in the alley of the 900 block of 22nd Street West on Sept. 19.

The man faces three arson charges.

