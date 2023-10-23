$10,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized in rental vehicle: Guelph police

Guelph police made an arrest after officers say they spotted a woman wanted by authorities in another city.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said they were patrolling a rental car in a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue.
Investigators said a woman was approaching the vehicle, reportedly associated with her name, and she was arrested on a warrant.
Officers searched the vehicle and say they found multiple controlled substances, including crystal meth and cocaine, as well as several weapons.
Among the weapons seized was a switchblade knife, bear spray and brass knuckles.
Investigators said the controlled substances are valued at $10,000.
A 25-year-old woman from Toronto was held for a bail hearing on Monday.
- Angry dad shoots youth football coach over his son’s playing time: police
- Florida man guilty of murdering wife who refused to go on home reno show: prosecutors
- Most wanted: Community heals as suspects in youth worker’s death remain at large
- Canada has weak foreign bribe investigations, prosecutions. Here’s why.
Comments