$10,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized in rental vehicle: Guelph police

Guelph police made an arrest after officers say they spotted a woman wanted by authorities in another city.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said they were patrolling a rental car in a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue.

Investigators said a woman was approaching the vehicle, reportedly associated with her name, and she was arrested on a warrant.

Officers searched the vehicle and say they found multiple controlled substances, including crystal meth and cocaine, as well as several weapons.

Among the weapons seized was a switchblade knife, bear spray and brass knuckles.

Investigators said the controlled substances are valued at $10,000.

A 25-year-old woman from Toronto was held for a bail hearing on Monday.