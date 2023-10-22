Psychological horror comes to Okanagan stage in time for Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Red Dot Players at Okanagan College are ready to frighten audiences as the opening of their play, The Haunting of Hill House gets closer.

“There is this researcher who wants to conduct paranormal research at this haunted house, Hill House, so he invites three people who have psychic abilities to see if they also experience psychic phenomenon,” said Sarah Foss, director.

In her directorial debut, Foss brings your fears to the stage in her retelling of The Haunting of Hill House.

“People can look forward to jumpscares,” said Foss.

“Definitely, as I am directing sometimes I even end up jumping a little bit. There are some spooky spots and people need to be prepared to jump a little bit.”

The psychological horror story is coming to the stage just in time for Halloween, one of the guests called ‘Theodora’ is played by Taylor Millett.

“She’s a very confident individual she loves life, she loves people, she loves art, she loves beautiful things, she is not afraid to come to Hill House,” said Millett.

“She’s more curious about it, more intrigued about it.”

Another guest is ‘Eleanor Vance’, played by Michelle Johnson.

“She’s very sheltered, she hasn’t lived her life fully, she’s taken care of her mother for 11 years and she has come to meet new people and see if this is where she belongs or fits in the world,” said Johnson.

“Eleanor becomes really connected to the house and doesn’t want to leave.”

Experience the psychological horror story for yourself if you dare from October 26-29 at the Okanagan College Theatre Room and tickets are still available online. For more information visit www.reddotplayers.com