Calgary community welcomes return of inclusive, accessible Halloween celebration for kids

Halloween is coming early this weekend for dozens of very deserving Calgary families as people who live in the Hillhurst neighbourhood are coming together to break down barriers facing kids with disabilities.

They’re building on the success of an event they held in October 2022, which featured plenty of fun activities and young trick-or-treaters collecting candy put out on tables in the car-free street.

“It’s wonderful for the kids that have disabilities, that can’t get up stairs, can’t get up curbs,” Hillhurst resident Melissa Lyons said.

Lyons’ neighbour Leslie Street has fond memories of seeing kids enjoying the event last Halloween.

“There were dancers, magicians, stilt walkers, a whole troop of stormtroopers,” Street said.

It’s part of a program called “Treat Accessibly,” which began in Toronto in 2017.

The Calgary event is welcome news for Vecova, an organization that provides support programs for adults and children living with a wide range of disabilities.

“It’s a fantastic idea,” Vecova’s Heather Burke said. “Children with disabilities are just as excited about Halloween as anyone else, so having the opportunity to participate just like any other child is a very big deal to these children and their families.”

The event is being held on Oct. 21 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say registration is required, with spots still available, with more information online.

People hosting the event are looking forward to again making it a happy Halloween for everyone.

“Watching the kids have so much fun,” Lyons said. “It’s so heart-warming to see.”