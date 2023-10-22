Feds announce $219 million in drought relief for farmers and ranchers across Sask and western Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced $219 million to support farmers and ranchers in western Canada, with Saskatchewan’s livestock producers standing to benefit the most.

Drought conditions have plagued areas of the province for several years, leading to numerous wildfires and grasshopper infestations.

“We want to try and preserve the breeding stock here in the province of Saskatchewan and that’s why this program is really dedicated to the breeding stock, for the livestock sector in the province of Saskatchewan,” said Saskatchewan Agriculture minister, David Marit.

In a statement provided to Global News, the federal ministry of agriculture said this “significant investment” will help producers in covering some of the extraordinary costs they’ve faced this year.

Saskatchewan is set to receive $77 million of the money allocated from the feds. The provincial government already providing relief funding for producers back in august and Marit said the money will go a long way in recovery.

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities welcomed the news, but president Ray Orb said more can be done especially after a year like this one.

“These severe kind of, events that we have now especially in the Southwest part demands a different kind of action I think on behalf of the federal government,” he said.

Orb said the organization plans to meet with the federal government to lobby for more programs such as irrigation expansion and better insurance programs.