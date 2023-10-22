Shocking Campbell River, B.C., attempted home invasion captured on video

Send this page to someone via email

A shocking and terrifying attempted home invasion occurred in in Campbell River on Wednesday, Oct. 18th.

Video of it has been obtained by Global News.

“(At first) it was loud bangs .. really loud. I didn’t understand what was going on. I thought something may be wrong with my brother and his dog,” said Janet Mitchell, who lives in the home.

The brother and sister quickly realized the loud noises were coming from an outside door.

“I went to my bedroom window and I could see three people leaving my driveway,” she said.

“I yelled at them to get out of my yard and one of them turned around and he had something in his hand and said something like, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ Then I called the police.”

In the video, three suspects, two men and a woman, are seen at a side door. The two men are seen aggressively kicking the door, trying to gain access to the home.

It also appears one of the men is holding a long gun.

Mitchell said she didn’t realize one of the suspects had a weapon until she was showing the footage to a police officer.

She posted the CCTV video on Facebook in hope that someone from the community would recognize the suspects. Mitchell said she has no idea why her home was targeted.

Campbell River RCMP is looking to identify the three suspects.

“It does appear one of the suspects was carrying a firearm, as they attempted to kick down the door. What we are looking for right now is anybody that can name the individuals in the video,” Const. Maury Tyre said.

“We are dealing with people who are carrying firearms, committing some very serious, dangerous acts. It is extremely important to locate these people and get them off the streets as quickly as possible.”

Mounties are also asking the surrounding community to check all possible video footage at the time of the incident.

Police describe the first male suspect to be 20 to 35 years old, with a medium build, black or brown hair and extended sideburns with scruffy facial hair.

The second male suspect is described as having a medium to athletic build.

The female suspect is described as 18 to 28 years old, slender to athletic build, with possibly purple or red highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-286-6221 or anonymously with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.