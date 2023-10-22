First ‘significant’ snowfall over Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada said snow will develop over west-central Alberta Sunday and move towards the south and east Monday.

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly across the province due to initially warm ground temperatures and the duration of the snowfall.

Central Alberta is expected to get two to five centimeters of snow between Sunday and Tuesday.

Southern Alberta is expected to get five to 15 centimeters of snow between Monday and Tuesday. On the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and in mountain parks there may be more than 15 centimeters of snow.

Environment Canada said precipitation for communities near the border will begin as rain and transition to snow on Tuesday.

Be prepared to adjust driving as road conditions change, Environment Canada said.