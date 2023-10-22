Menu

First ‘significant’ snowfall over Alberta

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 12:51 pm
A file photo of a snowy winter day in Calgary. View image in full screen
A file photo of a snowy winter day in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Environment Canada said snow will develop over west-central Alberta Sunday and move towards the south and east Monday.

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly across the province due to initially warm ground temperatures and the duration of the snowfall.

Central Alberta is expected to get two to five centimeters of snow between Sunday and Tuesday.

Southern Alberta is expected to get five to 15 centimeters of snow between Monday and Tuesday. On the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and in mountain parks there may be more than 15 centimeters of snow.

Environment Canada said precipitation for communities near the border will begin as rain and transition to snow on Tuesday.

Be prepared to adjust driving as road conditions change, Environment Canada said.

