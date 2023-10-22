Menu

Canada

3 people, including baby, killed in serious crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 2

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 12:55 pm
A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, while a 26-year-old man, a two-month-old baby, and a 43-year-old woman were all pronounced dead at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, while a 26-year-old man, a two-month-old baby, and a 43-year-old woman were all pronounced dead at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/TXB
Three people, including a two-month-old infant, died in a two-vehicle car crash on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S. on Saturday night.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene around 10:05 p.m. after am SUV and car had crashed.

“There were four people in the SUV at the time of the collision, a 21-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a two-month-old infant,” police said in a statement, adding that the SUV ended up on its side.

A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the man, the baby, and a 43-year-old woman died at the scene.

There were two people in the other vehicle – a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

“The woman suffered serious injuries and the man suffered minor injuries,” police said. “Both were transported to hospital by ambulance.”

A RCMP collision reconstructionist was at the scene as Highway 2 was closed for several hours.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, loved ones and communities, at this difficult time,” police said.

