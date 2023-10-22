Alberta city cancels biological hazard alert that had closed access to Bow River

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Cochrane, Alta., has cancelled an alert about a sewage line and says wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River.

The Alberta emergency alert had been issued at 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, closing access to the Bow River after a sewer line break in Cochrane.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, a sewer line broke causing an overland sewage discharge that flowed directly into the Bow River at the Highway 22 bridge.

The town of Cochrane said that a contractor completing work on behalf of the town had “impacted (the) wastewater and water pipelines as they were setting up for drilling operations.”

The town of Cochrane said that drinking water was, and remains, safe to drink.

The Town of Cochrane said that as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, it initiated its emergency coordination centre and gotten in contact with the City of Calgary, Rocky View County, Alberta Environment and Alberta Health Services.

The City of Calgary said “as of Sunday morning, we have seen no change in water quality at the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant. Calgary’s water remains safe to drink.

“As a precaution, we are asking Calgarians to stay out of the Bow River for the remainder of Sunday. We are conducting extra water quality sampling on the Bow River.”

The alert was canceled around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.