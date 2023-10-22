Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta city cancels biological hazard alert that had closed access to Bow River

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 11:41 am
An area along the Bow River near Policeman’s Flats, south of Calgary city limits, pictured on Oct. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - An area of the Bow River near Policeman’s Flats, south of Calgary city limits, pictured on Oct. 6, 2023. An alert was issued after a sewer line broke on Saturday evening, causing an overland sewage discharge that flowed directly into the Bow River at the Highway 22 bridge. The alert was cancelled Sunday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The town of Cochrane, Alta., has cancelled an alert about a sewage line and says wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River.

The Alberta emergency alert had been issued at 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, closing access to the Bow River after a sewer line break in Cochrane.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, a sewer line broke causing an overland sewage discharge that flowed directly into the Bow River at the Highway 22 bridge.

The town of Cochrane said that a contractor completing work on behalf of the town had “impacted (the) wastewater and water pipelines as they were setting up for drilling operations.”

The town of Cochrane said that drinking water was, and remains, safe to drink.

The Town of Cochrane said that as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, it initiated its emergency coordination centre and gotten in contact with the City of Calgary, Rocky View County, Alberta Environment and Alberta Health Services.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary said “as of Sunday morning, we have seen no change in water quality at the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant. Calgary’s water remains safe to drink.

“As a precaution, we are asking Calgarians to stay out of the Bow River for the remainder of Sunday. We are conducting extra water quality sampling on the Bow River.”

The alert was canceled around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices