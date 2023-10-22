Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa driver arrested for suspected impaired driving

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2023 10:14 am
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this photo. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver of a vehicle in Oshawa has been arrested for allegedly impaired driving after a crash early Sunday.

Durham Regional Police said in a post on social media around 2 a.m. that a portion of Adelaide Avenue East in Oshawa was closed.

A police spokesperson told Global News roads were closed for a crash involving one vehicle that caused “significant property damage.”

Trending Now

The damage will take days to repair, police said.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, according to police.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices