Oshawa driver arrested for suspected impaired driving

The driver of a vehicle in Oshawa has been arrested for allegedly impaired driving after a crash early Sunday.
Durham Regional Police said in a post on social media around 2 a.m. that a portion of Adelaide Avenue East in Oshawa was closed.
A police spokesperson told Global News roads were closed for a crash involving one vehicle that caused “significant property damage.”
The damage will take days to repair, police said.
The driver was arrested for impaired driving, according to police.
