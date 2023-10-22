Oshawa driver arrested for suspected impaired driving

See more sharing options

The driver of a vehicle in Oshawa has been arrested for allegedly impaired driving after a crash early Sunday.

Durham Regional Police said in a post on social media around 2 a.m. that a portion of Adelaide Avenue East in Oshawa was closed.

A police spokesperson told Global News roads were closed for a crash involving one vehicle that caused “significant property damage.”

The damage will take days to repair, police said.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving, according to police.