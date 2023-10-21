Menu

Canada

Second annual Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo held in Surrey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 6:12 pm
Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo View image in full screen
The second annual Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo was held in Surrey on Saturday. Global News
After a successful inaugural event in 2022, the Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo returned for its second annual event on Saturday.

The expo, which was hosted in Surrey at the Guildford Recreation Centre, is aimed at highlighting local Black-owned businesses in Metro Vancouver. It also is an opportunity for business owners, community members and leaders to meet and network.

The event is hosted by the Yoruba Social and Cultural Association of BC, in partnership with the Surrey Board of Trade.

“(Saturday) is amazing. We have more than 50 businesses registered,” Adebola Ige, Yoruba Social and Cultural Association of BC’s president, said. “(The businesses) are working so hard to contribute to B.C. communities.”

B.C. Premier David Eby issued a message regarding the expo.

“This expo provides a remarkable platform for Black entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a wide audience, creating invaluable networking opportunities and opening doors for collaborations,” he said.

“By empowering Black business owners, we help to foster an inclusive and thriving business ecosystem that champions the success of all entrepreneurs.”

Rilwan Onimoae, who runs the technology and cybersecurity consulting company 3Hnovation, said its a wonderful idea that will help his business grow

“This is a fantastic event (where) we can showcase what we do and to meet individuals, businesses and companies and show them what to expect in terms of security threats,” he said.

