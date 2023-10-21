Menu

Weather

Much of southern Quebec under rainfall warning, up to 60 millimetres expected

By staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2023 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal to invest in sponge infrastructure to mitigate impact of flooding'
Montreal to invest in sponge infrastructure to mitigate impact of flooding
Watch: Montreal to invest in sponge infrastructure to mitigate impact of flooding – Oct 3, 2023
Much of southern Quebec is under a rainfall warning on Saturday as Environment Canada forecasts between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain could drench the province by Sunday evening.

The federal weather agency’s rainfall warning covers a wide area from the Ontario border west of Montreal to the Maine border in the east, and from the Vermont border in the south to the region just west of Quebec City to the north.

Environment Canada says rainfall will be heavy at times, noting downpours have the potential to cause flash floods and water accumulation on roads.

A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. View image in full screen
A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The agency’s 24-hour forecast for Montreal shows persistent precipitation through Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal has already seen several significant rainfall events this year.

The city earlier this month announced it would accelerate the development of water-resilient public infrastructure in hopes of mitigating the effects of what it says are increasingly frequent heavy rainfalls.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

