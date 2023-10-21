Menu

Crime

Witnesses chase suspect after security guard stabbed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 11:42 am
Toronto police on the scene of an Islington Avenue stabbing reported the morning of Oct. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of an Islington Avenue stabbing reported the morning of Oct. 21, 2023. Global News
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Etobicoke, Ont., Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to an address on Islington Avenue, near Highway 401, for reports of a stabbing around 10 a.m.

Police said witnesses at the scene chased the suspect and pointed him out to attending officers when they arrived. The suspect was arrested near the scene.

Paramedics told Global News the victim had serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Toronto police later confirmed the man who was injured was a security guard — his injuries improved to non-life-threatening on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

