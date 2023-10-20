More beds at Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope as demand increases

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg emergency shelter is adding more space as demand is up more than usual at this time of year and with temperatures dropping in the coming weeks.

The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope says it is seeing an increase in refugee claimant emergency needs which has led to the shelter being at capacity for several weeks, which is unusual during this time.

It will add 60 beds, putting the total number now at around 370-380 spaces.

“We know that winter is coming, we know it’s going to get cold outside,” said Centre of Hope executive director Mark Stewart. “Working with other shelters and other service providers, we just want to step up to the plate and make sure nobody gets left out in the cold this year.”

Stewart says another one of the main priorities for the centre is winter clothing for children and is asking Manitobans to donate.

Story continues below advertisement

‘We have families coming across the border with babies and they don’t have appropriate clothing,” said Stewart.

He says there are three families at their 62-bed family shelter in the centre that are staying there at the moment.

Meanwhile, Stewart says preparations for the winter continue and all hands are deck in the community as Salvation Army is working together with Siloam Mission and Main Street Project among others.

“When it gets cold, we’re calling each other, we’re in group chats, we’re meeting, there’s a winter weather plan in existence.”