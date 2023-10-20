West Kelowna water plant set to turn on the taps for some homes in a matter of weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Clean water should soon pour from the taps of some West Kelowna, B.C., homes that have long been awaiting the opening day of the Rose Valley – Lakeview water plant.

The City of West Kelowna put out a brief notice Friday announcing that West Kelowna Estates System and Sunnyside/Pritchard System users are scheduled to receive water from the new plant before the end of December.

“While the plant was not damaged during the wildfire, the area around the reservoir and some functional components were,” the city said in a press release.

“The most immediate recovery efforts have been completed and the city is working closely with the Interior Health Authority to begin safely delivering water from the plant starting next month.”

Council is expected to comment on the matter Tuesday, Oct. 24 at its regular meeting.

Valued at up to $75 million, including transmission main connections to the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard System, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is the largest infrastructure project the City of West Kelowna has constructed.

It’s partially funded by a $41-million federal/provincial grant under the Clean Water Wastewater Fund.