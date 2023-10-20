Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

West Kelowna water plant set to turn on the taps for some homes in a matter of weeks

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant'
West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant
The City of West Kelowna is estimating the cost of building its new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant at $75 million. While the city has already established 51 and a half million dollars through government grants and reserves, the balance of 23.5 million dollars will have to be borrowed. The repayment of that money, will fall upon residents in the local service area of the new water treatment plant. – Aug 28, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Clean water should soon pour from the taps of some West Kelowna, B.C., homes that have long been awaiting the opening day of the Rose Valley – Lakeview water plant.

The City of West Kelowna put out a brief notice Friday announcing that West Kelowna Estates System and Sunnyside/Pritchard System users are scheduled to receive water from the new plant before the end of December.

“While the plant was not damaged during the wildfire, the area around the reservoir and some functional components were,” the city said in a press release.

“The most immediate recovery efforts have been completed and the city is working closely with the Interior Health Authority to begin safely delivering water from the plant starting next month.”

Click to play video: '50 homes confirmed lost to McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna'
50 homes confirmed lost to McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna
Trending Now

Council is expected to comment on the matter Tuesday, Oct. 24 at its regular meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Valued at up to $75 million, including transmission main connections to the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard System, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is the largest infrastructure project the City of West Kelowna has constructed.

It’s partially funded by a $41-million federal/provincial grant under the Clean Water Wastewater Fund.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices