After 3-year closure, Bobcaygeon swing bridge reopens to traffic: Parks Canada

Late Friday afternoon, Parks Canada announced that its swing bridge in the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont., has reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a nearly three-year closure.

The bridge spanning the Bobcaygeon River (Lock 32) of the Trent-Severn Waterway (TSW) had been closed for construction since November 2020.

However, the project face construction delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic and structural challenges. The bridge was originally built in 1921.

Since the closure, Global News has highlighted businesses which have said they’ve been impacted by the closure due to fewer boaters travelling the lock system in the area north of Lindsay.

“Parks Canada would like to thank the Bobcaygeon community for their patience and understanding during the construction period,” a statement reads.

The bridge will require one more “short closure” in the spring of 2024 to install the final mechanical components to optimize operations and allow commissioning activities, Parks Canada reports.

A closure date and duration has yet to be determined.