Traffic

Car rolls on Parkhill Road swing bridge in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Car rolls onto roof on Parkhill Road swing bridge in Peterborough'
Car rolls onto roof on Parkhill Road swing bridge in Peterborough
No injuries were reported after a car rolled onto its roof on the Parkhill Road swing bridge in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
No serious injuries were reported following a rollover on a bridge in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Parkhill Road swing bridge.

The bridge is operated by Parks Canada and spans the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Police located the vehicle on its roof.

An individual was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act and with not having insurance, police said.

