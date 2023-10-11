Car rolls on Parkhill Road swing bridge in Peterborough

No serious injuries were reported following a rollover on a bridge in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Parkhill Road swing bridge.
The bridge is operated by Parks Canada and spans the Trent-Severn Waterway.
Police located the vehicle on its roof.
An individual was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act and with not having insurance, police said.
