Car rolls on Parkhill Road swing bridge in Peterborough

No serious injuries were reported following a rollover on a bridge in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Parkhill Road swing bridge.

The bridge is operated by Parks Canada and spans the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Police located the vehicle on its roof.

An individual was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act and with not having insurance, police said.